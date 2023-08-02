The portable toilets were delivered to Orchard Fields on Friday, July 21, for the Roman Festival which was due to be held on Sunday, July 23.

However by the site inspection time at 3pm on Saturday they had all been trashed inside.

A canister had been sprayed inside and then lit to explode and burn all the toilet paper, causing damage to the bowl and sink. All the paper in each one was flushed or strewn around outside.

Museum staff put locks on but removed them on Monday morning for collection when they were found like the second photo.

The Chair of Trustees said the costs for repair is nearly £500 which the museum has to pay.

"It was a great shame that thoughtless individuals ruin things for everyone. The Roman Festival is an event for the whole community to enjoy, the lack of toilet facilities through this damage would affect everyone who attended the festival.

"Museum volunteers work very hard to raise funds to keep the museum open through events like this, it's very disheartening to have their hard work impacted by the actions of people who do not seem to care about their community or the people in it."

The Roman Festival was due to take place on Sunday, July 23 but was cancelled due to wet weather.

The museum is hoping to reschedule the Roman Festival in September