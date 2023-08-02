As reported by The Press, Clifton Bridge, in Water End, was closed in both directions during the incident this afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police say officers were called to the scene shortly after 3pm by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“(The incident) was a concern for safety incident involving a young woman on Clifton Bridge,” said a force spokesperson.

“It was called in by the ambulance service at 3.08pm and paramedics brought her to safety at 3.55pm.

“The road reopened at 3.35pm while the emergency services were at the scene.”

During the incident First York said the closure affected the number two bus route and diversions were in place.

At the time a spokesperson for the bus firm said: "Due to an incident at Clifton Bridge, services are diverting via Boroughbridge road, Holgate and Blossom Street.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The closure comes after Clifton Bridge was closed for around an hour yesterday afternoon (August 1) as emergency services were called to the bridge due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson later said: “(The woman) has since been brought down safely and is receiving support.”