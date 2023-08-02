The Bar Convent, the UK's oldest living convent, in Blossom Street, just outside the Bar Walls has revealed the results of the completion of a two-year renovation project.

The renovation project involved the refurbishment of all its guest rooms and the cration of seven new rooms to create en-suites throughout.

There is also a kitchen, seating area and garden on site for guests.

The Bar Convent is a York gem (Image: Gareth Buddo)

As the oldest living convent in the UK, established in secret during the Reformation, the new look guest house offers a combination of modern facilities and beautiful original features against the backdrop of a Grade I listed building steeped in history.

James Foster, the convent's chief operations officer, said: “We are thrilled to be able to unveil the recent renovations made to our guest house.

“The guest house has always been renowned for it’s unique location within this beautiful historic convent and for it’s warm welcome and award-winning breakfast.

“Following this extensive work, our new rooms have a fresh new look, while remaining sympathetic to this special heritage house, with all the facilities to ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay.

A new look single room (Image: Gareth Buddo)

Hannah Wilkinson, guest house manager said: “We have the rare advantage of offering self-catering facilities and an ideal location just a five minute walk from York Train Station and stone’s throw from the Royal entrance to the city walls.

“This is the perfect spot for those looking for a friendly, independent guest house with the option of self-catering in the stunning city of York.”

The Victorian Atrium where guests can enjoy breakfast (Image: Gareth Buddo)

The convent was established in 1686 in complete secrecy when Catholicism was illegal. The sisters also founded the first ever schools for girls in the country. Guests can discover more about the history of the house with discounted admission to the exhibition and tour the magnificent hidden 18th century chapel on site.

Book direct to receive a cooked breakfast included in the stay. To book directly with the Bar Convent and for more information please visit their website or call 01904 643238.

The convent's 18th century hidden chapel on site (Image: Gareth Buddo)