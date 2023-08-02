North Yorkshire Police officers said that at around 4.35am today (August 2), they received a report of men with torches and a van and a black BMW parked up nearby, in fields east of Northallerton.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers made towards the location immediately and when they arrived detained one man at the scene. Two others ran off on foot and one drove off in the BMW.

"Inside the van, cannabis remnants and items used in cannabis cultivation were found. The BMW was later discovered abandoned.

"More officers arrived in the area and a short time later, an Audi car was spotted making a U-turn on the A19. It was stopped by police at Exelby Services and inside were five men, some of whom were soaking wet and covered in grass and mud.

"All six men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug - some were further arrested for driving offences. They remain in custody at this time."