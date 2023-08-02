City of York Council say Clifton Bridge, in Water End, has reopened in both directions after the incident but warned that disruption is likely as queues clear.

"Expect delays in the area while queues begin to clear," said a council spokesperson.

During the incident First York said the closure affected the number two bus route and diversions were in place.

At the time a spokesperson for the bus firm said: "Due to an incident at Clifton Bridge, services are diverting via Boroughbridge road, Holgate and Blossom Street.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The closure comes after Clifton Bridge was closed for around an hour yesterday afternoon (August 1) as emergency services were called to the bridge due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson later said: “(The woman) has since been brought down safely and is receiving support.”