The three-day event attracts thousands of people and will see some of the top names in music head to Braham Park, between Leeds and Wetherby, from August 25 to 27.

Headliners for the festival include Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, the Killers, Imagine Dragons and Foals.

Last month (July) it was announced that the 1975 would replace Lewis Capaldi to close the festival on July 27 during the headline slot on main stage west.

The Scottish singer announced he would be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” after his performance at Glastonbury this year.

He later said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.

The 1975 have replaced Lewis Capaldi at Leeds Festival this year (Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

Further acts at the festival include Arlo Parks, Bakar, Becky Hill, Bicep, Declan Mckenna, James Marriott, Ken Carson, Knucks, Loyle Carner, Rina Sawayama, Tom Odell and Wet Leg.

Limited tickets remain available and can be purchased from: leedsfestival.com/tickets/

Travel advice

Organisers of Leeds Festival have shared travel advice for people heading to the event.

Festivalgoers travelling from York by car are asked to follow the route to the festival which starts on the A1.

The Killers will headline Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

The route will be signed from Junction 46 Southbound.

For traffic coming from the direction of York along the A64, the White Route must be followed.

The White Route starts on the A1(M), exiting via Junction 44 and turning left to join Paradise Way. Traffic will then enter the site on a left turn via White Gate.

Parking is included within the price of all tickets to Leeds Festival.

Billie Eilish will headline Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

For York festivalgoers travelling by train, a shuttle bus service will run from Leeds Train Station.

Tickets can be purchased using the First Bus App. For more information visit the First Bus website.

For people planning to be dropped off or picked up from the festival, there will be dedicated Pick Up and Drop Off zone located off the A64.

Sam Fender will headline Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

This year there is no pick up/drop off facility near to Yellow Gate.

Organisers have said: “Please do not pre-arrange to meet at zones as some will open/close dependent on volumes of people and traffic.”

New for 2023, a one-way system on the A64 will be in place for the duration of the festival.

Leeds Festival will take place from August 25 to 27 (Image: PA)

From 4am on Wednesday, August 24, to 3pm on Monday, August 29, the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M)/A64 roundabout will be closed to all traffic travelling eastbound from Leeds to York.

Organisers say they will “take the closures off as soon as possible”.

They warned that disruption is likely for non-festival traffic and advised drivers to take alternative routes or allow more time for journeys during the event.

Wet Leg will play at Leeds Festival this year (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)