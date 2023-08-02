With less than a month to go, the countdown is on for Leeds Festival.
The three-day event attracts thousands of people and will see some of the top names in music head to Braham Park, between Leeds and Wetherby, from August 25 to 27.
Headliners for the festival include Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, the Killers, Imagine Dragons and Foals.
Last month (July) it was announced that the 1975 would replace Lewis Capaldi to close the festival on July 27 during the headline slot on main stage west.
The Scottish singer announced he would be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” after his performance at Glastonbury this year.
He later said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.
Further acts at the festival include Arlo Parks, Bakar, Becky Hill, Bicep, Declan Mckenna, James Marriott, Ken Carson, Knucks, Loyle Carner, Rina Sawayama, Tom Odell and Wet Leg.
Limited tickets remain available and can be purchased from: leedsfestival.com/tickets/
Travel advice
Organisers of Leeds Festival have shared travel advice for people heading to the event.
Festivalgoers travelling from York by car are asked to follow the route to the festival which starts on the A1.
The route will be signed from Junction 46 Southbound.
For traffic coming from the direction of York along the A64, the White Route must be followed.
The White Route starts on the A1(M), exiting via Junction 44 and turning left to join Paradise Way. Traffic will then enter the site on a left turn via White Gate.
Parking is included within the price of all tickets to Leeds Festival.
For York festivalgoers travelling by train, a shuttle bus service will run from Leeds Train Station.
Tickets can be purchased using the First Bus App. For more information visit the First Bus website.
For people planning to be dropped off or picked up from the festival, there will be dedicated Pick Up and Drop Off zone located off the A64.
This year there is no pick up/drop off facility near to Yellow Gate.
Organisers have said: “Please do not pre-arrange to meet at zones as some will open/close dependent on volumes of people and traffic.”
Read next:
- COMING SOON: Cafe with a difference about to open in popular area of York
- Memorial concert in honour of 'much-loved' York woman
- 90s music legend wows North Yorkshire crowds at festival gig
New for 2023, a one-way system on the A64 will be in place for the duration of the festival.
From 4am on Wednesday, August 24, to 3pm on Monday, August 29, the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M)/A64 roundabout will be closed to all traffic travelling eastbound from Leeds to York.
Organisers say they will “take the closures off as soon as possible”.
They warned that disruption is likely for non-festival traffic and advised drivers to take alternative routes or allow more time for journeys during the event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here