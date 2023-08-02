Review and photos by Gareth John

LOCATED just half an hour north of York, the picturesque grounds of Baldersby Park near Topcliffe hosted the standout three-day Deer Shed Festival for a 13th year.

The event is now firmly established on the UK’s festival calendar with its family friendly combination of fabulous bands, quality comedians, spoken word and fun-packed programme of wellbeing, sporting and creative activities for all ages.

Overlooked by a glorious 18th century Georgian mansion, the estate is an idyllic setting for the 10,000 revellers, the locally produced food and drink and largely good weather adding to what is regarded as one of the kindest and friendliest festivals around.

Deer Shed 13 delivered beautifully on every level this year, its combination of around 100 bands and artists performing across four stages comprised of well-known acts, those with a ‘next big thing’ label and Yorkshire-based bands supporting the proud regional feel.

Here are my highlights over the three days:

Friday

The quirky ‘one’s to watch’ Bug Teeth, chosen through the Come Play with Deer Shed talent search scheme, performed at Lounge Stage, a relaxed lakeside canopy-covered area with an audience of a couple of hundred. The band’s electronic dreampop was reminiscent of Florence Welch meets Black Country, New Road and, donning their frog-like headgear, they performed a perfect Friday afternoon setlist. Late programme edition Ellen Smith, recognisable from her title track on the hit Take Us Home Leeds United documentary, closed the evening with a stunning fireside session in the beautiful Wilderwood, performing an intimate set until midnight in this wonderful woodland setting to an adoring audience.

Saturday

Saturday’s Main Stage welcomed Gaz Coombes, the Supergrass founding member and his excellent band performing a stunning one-hour set under a rainbow sky. Against this beautiful backdrop, Coombes combined an elder statesman presence with a fresh and classic sound, his craft honed over three decades of songwriting and performing.

The evening closed with instrumental masterminds Public Service Broadcasting, their audiovisual spectacle capturing subjects and images from 80s Britain and the loss of industry as well as Gorillaz-style caricature backdrops.

Their unique sound, drawing inspiration from Berlin-inspired albums such as Bowie’s Heroes and U2’s Achtung Baby, captivated the evening audience, the band’s vocal taken from early 20th century radio archives and commentary and combining to justify their ‘unique’ label status.

The lovely Before Breakfast provided a gentle fireside closing set, their wonderful harmonies and songs of heartbreak and insecurity accompanied only by acoustic guitar and cello.

Sunday

Opening The Lodge’s Sunday’s lineup was Pet Snake, the solo project of Evelyn Hall of Clean Cut Kid performing their beautifully crafted songs which stirred thoughts of road trips, movies and the sound of California.

Final day highlights included the Big Top performance from comedian Justin Moorhouse, one of dozens of comedy acts across the weekend, his hilarious set covering topics such as men in their 50s, clumsy ‘support’ of his wife during menopause, views on boutique camping and opinions on pandemic-era dog breeding.

One musical highlight was Plastic Mermaids, their Flaming Lips-style sound performed to a packed In The Dock Stage, the several hundred new converts impressed by the band’s charismatic performance and magnificent sound and all calling out for more.

The sparky, energetic sound of Leeds-based English Teacher were a Main Stage standout, their bass-infused post-punk an instant hit with the mixed demographic looking on.

As dusk fell, and after recent performances on Jools Holland and opening for George Ezra, Deer Shed favourites Big Moon brought their dreamy lo-fi sound to Main Stage; four kindred spirits doing life and music together, sharing stories of love, motherhood and friendship through song to an adoring crowd.

This is an adorable festival for all ages. Its fun-packed, yet balanced, programme of entertainment, kayaking, morning runs, tree climbing and play park is carefully crafted for those who hold this festival dear to their hearts while also welcoming newcomers and planting seeds for those children attending as the next generation of UK festival goers.