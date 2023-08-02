A YORK supermarket has been forced to close after reports of a power cut.
There are reports of customers being turned away from the Sainsbury's Foss Bank store just outside York city centre after it lost its electricity supplies yesterday (Agust 1).
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said the store remains closed today.
They said: “Our York superstore is temporarily closed. We are working hard to resolve the issue and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
