North Yorkshire Council is coordinating a new strategy aimed at boosting the county’s £1.5 billion visitor economy and supporting the tens of thousands of workers who are employed in the sector.

A series of events will be held this month (August) to gather information and views from key organisations and enterprises involved in the visitor economy to help shape a draft document for the destination management plan.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The visitor economy is so important to North Yorkshire, and we are proud to give everyone who comes to the county the warmest of welcomes.”

As part of the public engagement for the draft destination management plan, invitations are being sent out to tourism businesses for the workshops, which are free and will be staged both in person and online.

Attendees will be asked about their priorities and aspirations for the tourism industry as well as the strengths, opportunities and challenges being faced by North Yorkshire’s visitor economy.

A session will be held at Pickering Memorial Hall on Tuesday, August 22, from 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm.

Online sessions will be available on Monday, August 14, from 12.30pm until 2.30pm and then between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

More details can be found at: www.eventbrite.com/cc/north-yorkshire-destination-management-plan-2137459