Tourism businesses in North Yorkshire are being given the chance to have their say on a strategy aiming to attract thousands more visitors to the county.
North Yorkshire Council is coordinating a new strategy aimed at boosting the county’s £1.5 billion visitor economy and supporting the tens of thousands of workers who are employed in the sector.
A series of events will be held this month (August) to gather information and views from key organisations and enterprises involved in the visitor economy to help shape a draft document for the destination management plan.
North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The visitor economy is so important to North Yorkshire, and we are proud to give everyone who comes to the county the warmest of welcomes.”
Read next:
- Met Office issues weather warning for York and North Yorkshire
- Parents thank heart unit for saving baby's life
- 400kg tribute to iron heritage proposed for North Yorkshire forest
As part of the public engagement for the draft destination management plan, invitations are being sent out to tourism businesses for the workshops, which are free and will be staged both in person and online.
Attendees will be asked about their priorities and aspirations for the tourism industry as well as the strengths, opportunities and challenges being faced by North Yorkshire’s visitor economy.
A session will be held at Pickering Memorial Hall on Tuesday, August 22, from 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm.
Online sessions will be available on Monday, August 14, from 12.30pm until 2.30pm and then between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.
More details can be found at: www.eventbrite.com/cc/north-yorkshire-destination-management-plan-2137459
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here