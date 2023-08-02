Humberside Police say a 30-year-old man has been charged after he was arrested yesterday (August 1) in relation to burglaries in Bridlington.

David Lofty, 30, of Beverley Road in Hull, has been charged with four counts of burglary.

A force spokesman said: "It is reported that entry was gained into four properties between Monday (July 31) and Tuesday (August 1).

"He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (August 2)."