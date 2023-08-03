Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is proud to announce the addition of former patient Michelle Raine to the North Yorkshire fundraising team. Michelle's journey from being an ex-patient to becoming part of the YAA team is a testament to the impact the charity has had on her life.

Michelle Raine has joined the North Yorkshire fundraising team (Image: Supplied)

Joining the team in June 2023, Michelle brings a personal connection to YAA's mission, stemming from her own harrowing accident, which was also broadcast on a previous episode of 'Helicopter ER'. In August 2017, Michelle experienced a life-changing event when she was involved in a serious tractor accident near Masham.

The tractor she was on rolled down a hill, leaving Michelle, who was a passenger at the time, with devastating injuries including a broken pelvis and serious spinal injuries. Fortunately, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew arrived quickly to the scene, providing her with critical emergency medical care, pain relief an airlifted her to Leeds General Infirmary for further treatment.

Michelle's road to recovery was filled with challenges as she was rushed into emergency surgery to stabilise her pelvis. Over the course of her two-week hospital stint, she displayed strength as she also battled pneumonia, which resulted in the collapse of her lungs.

Michelle has received a recognition award from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for her fundraising (Image: Supplied)

Once discharged from the hospital, Michelle faced two months in a wheelchair whilst her body recovered from the incident. Despite the hardships she encountered, Michelle has since made a full recovery.

Driven by a desire to give back, Michelle leapt at the opportunity to work for the charity that saved her life. She said: "When I saw the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter landing in the field to save me, I knew I was in safe hands. Their swift response and expert care during my accident were nothing short of miraculous.

"Now, as part of the YAA family, I cherish the opportunity to give back and make a positive impact on the lives of others, just like they did for me. Every day is a new adventure and I am deeply committed to doing everything I can to assist those that support the charity that once saved my life. It's an honour to be part of this fantastic team."

Michelle organised a ball to raise money for the air ambulance charity (Image: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

Michelle’s passion for supporting the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been evident long before she joined the fundraising team. In 2018, just one year after her accident, she organised a successful fundraising ball at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn, raising an impressive £15,000.

Regional fundraising manager for YAA, Linda Stead, said: "Michelle's passion shines through every day and she is a true testament to the life-changing impact of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. We are incredibly proud to have her on board."