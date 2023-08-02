The Shepherd Group Brass Band will host the event in memory of beloved former member, Grace Pratt, who passed away earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the band said: "Grace Pratt was a true York native, whose passion for both York City Football and music knew no bounds.

"From a young age, she immersed herself in the local brass band scene, becoming an integral part of the York City Brass Band, later transitioning to the York Railway Institute Brass Band and eventually finding a musical home in the Rowntree Band, now famously known as The Shepherd Group Brass Band.

Grace Pratt was a much-loved member of the band (Image: Supplied)

"Grace's journey was one of dedication and as she gracefully aged, her commitment to the band never faltered, attending every concert and becoming an unwavering supporter.

"A cherished member of the band's history, Grace was also the proud mother of Mike Pratt, a prominent figure in the Senior Band and the conductor of their Concert Brass Band. Even today, Mike's role in both bands is significant and he will be conducting some of the enchanting music on this very special night."

Taking place on Friday September 29, starting at 7.30 pm, the York City Church in Gillygate in York will play host to this memorable event, orchestrated by the Shepherd Group Brass Band and The Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band.

Grace performing during her younger years (Image: Supplied)

The Brass Band Memorial Concert will not only celebrate Grace's life and passion for music but will also serve as a fundraiser for York Against Cancer (YAC), the charity closest to her heart.

The spokesperson added: "The concert will pay tribute to the precious lives of friends and supporters the band has lost recently, an occasion to say thank you for their invaluable contributions.

"Grace's personal connection to York Against Cancer stems from her husband's battle with the disease - and she recognised the extraordinary work this charity does in supporting those affected by cancer and their families.

"Join us in commemorating Grace Pratt's legacy through a night of heartfelt melodies, as we come together to support York Against Cancer in their noble cause. Let music be the guiding light that unites our hearts for a better tomorrow."

The Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band (Image: Supplied)

Tickets for the memorial show are priced at £7.50 and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

York Against Cancer is a local charity dedicated to making a significant difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. With over £20 million raised over the past three decades, they provide essential practical support to patients and their families, along with funding vital research and education for the prevention and cure of cancer.