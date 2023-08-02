More than 100 people were treated to an evening of cocktails, gin history and distilling expertise by the York Gin team and mixologists from the Star Inn The City.

The Tuesday event launched 'Old Tom Month' - a fun educational celebration about the 18th Century gin.

Guests included the Lady Mayoress Joy Cullwick and Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick plus the Sheriff of York Sue Hunter and her Consort.

READ MORE:

York Gin's version is said to be one of the world's best, having won multiple gold medals in major global spirits competitions.

Old Tom gin developed in the 1700s but was eclipsed by London Dry in the 20th Century. Craft gin makers like are leading a revival of Old Tom.

Master Distiller Harry Cooke and distiller Becky Antrobus were on hand to explain how the gin is made.

Their London Dry gin (recently voted Good Housekeeping's joint best gin of 2023) is mixed with a sugar syrup made by chefs at Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn.

Meanwhile, a replica of the world's first vending machine from the 18th Century Gin Craze made an appearance too.

The original 'Puss 'n' Mew' machine was used to get around the 18th Century Gin Acts - by allowing gin to be sold anonymously.

York Gin's version was used to give gin samples in the shop during social distancing imposed by the Covid pandemic.

York Gin Director, Natalie Hall said “It has been a really tough time since the pandemic and more recently, and we’ve been really heartened by the support and understanding of our trade partners, our team and the city. So it’s been really wonderful to be able to create a celebration with the Old Tom gin.”

READ MORE:

York Gin Head of Sales Adam Cook says even massive gin fans don’t know much about Old Tom.

It began way before London Dry and was associated with the Gin Craze of the early 18th Century when gin was of lower quality than today and used strong flavours like liquorice root too mask the taste. While no-one knows where the name came from, York Gin says it is sure it has nothing to do with a cat drowning in a vat of gin!

Adam continued: “Hayman’s of London kickstarted modern interest in Old Tom gin after they found a family recipe from the 19th Century. And now several top Old Tom gins are available. We’re keen for people to know there’s a really delicious world of gins beyond London Dry and flavoured gin.”

York residents and visitors can try free samples of the gin at the York Gin shop on Pavement and at the Station, and in cocktails throughout the city.