The Caravaggio family are on holiday to the city from Mississauga, near Toronto.

Angela Caravaggio is from York originally but left the city when she went to university and has been travelling ever since.

But once a year she, along with her husband, Bruno, and son, Luca, travel back to York during the Canadian school holidays to see her parents, Ken and Sue Garnett.

This year they got into the spirit of Yorkshire Day yesterday (August 1) while across the pond.

They started the day with a Yorkshire Day proclamation on the Bar Walls and later played games at Homestead Park, in Clifton.

The family brought treats to mark the day including Yorkshire ham, pork pies and even a curd tart and fat rascal scone from Betty’s.

The treats from Betty's (Image: Supplied)

They devised a game, designing bean bags as Yorkshire Puddings and throwing them into a box, which posed as an oven.

“What a glorious park it is,” said Angela.

“It’s fabulous we love being in York.”

During their stay the family plan to see more of the area.

They will also celebrate Ken’s 80th birthday on Friday (August 4).