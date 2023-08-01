Emergency services were called to a bridge in York today (August 1) due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.
North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics were called to the scene on Clifton Bridge at around 2.30pm.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson later said: “(The woman) has since been brought down safely and is receiving support.”
During the incident a police cordon was in place and the road was closed to traffic at both sides of the bridge.
At around 3.20pm the cordon was lifted and the bridge was reopened.
A fire service rescue boat was in the River Ouse below the bridge during the incident.
Police and fire officers were on the bridge along with paramedics.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a crew from Acomb, along with the fire service boat from York, responded to the report.
A service spokesperson said the report was of a “a distressed (woman) who was on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge”.
“The (woman) made her own way to the right side of the railings and was taken into the care of ambulance crews,” they said.
Police officers were on the scene during the closure to direct traffic.
During the incident several drivers were stuck in Water End with bus routes also diverted.
At the time First York announced that Service 2 and 10 busses were being diverted via Boroughbridge Road.
