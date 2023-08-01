North Yorkshire Police officers said the collision happened on the B1363 at Green Hill in Gilling East near York just before 6.30pm on Saturday (July 29).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It involved silver Vauxhall Agila and a black Honda CBR motorcycle.

"Despite the efforts of members of the public, ambulance and air ambulance crews, the rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene.

"He was aged in his 50s and from the Leeds area. His family have been informed and are receiving support from the police.

"The stretch of road remained closed until 2.50am on Sunday (July 30). This was to allow the police to carry out a full examination of the collision scene and for both vehicles to be safely recovered."

If you have information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation, email Emma.Wallace@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Emma Wallace.

Quote reference 12230141466 when providing details to police officers.