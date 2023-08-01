The developer says in documents that it hopes the development will help meet the “significant demand” for this type of accommodation in the area.

It says around Kirk Hammerton, which is between Harrogate and York, there is no specialist provision for the elderly but there are 4,916 people living over the age of 65 — a number which it expects to increase.

The homes would be built on Station Road by the A59 junction.

The scheme is being designed as a carbon neutral development and will include solar panels on the roof, heat pumps as well as efficient lighting.

Combined, these measures will deliver over 100% of the electricity required for the site across the year.

The one, two and three-bedroom bungalows will be built in a factory and transported to the site, reducing emissions created during the traditional construction process.

Qualified care staff will work in a community building which will also include social space for residents.

Each bungalow will have a private garden and two allotments are proposed for the site so residents can grow their own vegetables.

The developer proposes an upgrade to the pavement on Station Road to improve the pedestrian access to Hammerton train station.

The application follows a previous plan for 55 units that was withdrawn earlier this year.

SageHaus Living described its business model in documents attached to the application. It said:

“We are passionate about delivering stunningly designed but age appropriate

single-level homes to the growing elderly rural population of the UK who are

looking for a suitable retirement and care option.

“We are constantly embracing advances in modular build methods and

natural energy sources to ensure our homes are Net Carbon Zero with

minimal impact on the environment.”

North Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.