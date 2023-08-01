Yorkshire-Man tumbled into the giant mug of tea at York Maze in front of a packed out venue earlier today (August 1) to mark the special Yorkshire Day celebrations at the site.

The giant mug at York Maze stood at eight feet tall and held over 1000 gallons of liquid, the equivalent of over 17,000 mugs of tea.

The huge mug donned the York Maze logo designed in a Yorkshire Tea format – including the phrase ‘let’s have an amazing brew’.

Yorkshire-Man pours milk into the giant brew (Image: Newsquest)

“This is our own unique celebration of Yorkshire Day,” said York Maze owner, Tom Pearcy.

During the celebrations, the New York Brass Band wowed the crowds with their mix of contemporary tunes and Yorkshire favourites – and there were Yorkshire-themed games and Yorkshire puddings available from the York Maze café.

The fun began as Yorkshire-Man read out the Yorkshire Declaration to herald the start of the traditional Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition. The winners were announced at around 2pm.

Then, at around 2,30pm for the grand finale, Yorkshire-Man, clad in his traditional yellow and green lycra suit and flat cap, was raised into the air above the huge tea mug before splashing into the records books.

Yorkshire-Man after his dive into the giant mug of tea (Image: Newsquest)

York Maze covers 15 acres, equal to eight football pitches, in size and is thought to be one of the biggest mazes in the world.

This year’s special design celebrates the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s burial chamber with a giant creation in corn of the iconic mask image.

Farmer Tom Pearcy has cut over 5km of pathways into his 15-acre field containing over a million maize plants at York Maze to create the biggest ever image of Tutankhamun, marking the centenary of the opening of the burial chamber.

The entrance to the tomb was first discovered in November 1922, but it wasn’t until February 17, 1923 that Howard Carter and his patron and co-explorer Lord Carnarvon broke through the sealed door to the burial chamber itself.

The new attraction was officially opened in July by George Herbert, eighth Earl of Carnarvon, the great-grandson on the fifth Earl of Carnarvon who along with Howard Carter was first to enter the tomb 100 years ago.

The Tutankhamun Centenary Maze is open for visitors to explore until September 4, when the crop will be harvested.

Last year, Tom and York Maze created a giant image of a LEGO minifigure breaking through a wall of LEGO bricks. The minifigure was more than 150 metres tall and was believed to be the biggest minifigure image ever created, according to the creators.

For details of opening times and ticket prices, visit the York Maze website.