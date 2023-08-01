The government was originally due to determine the appeal last September, but after several repeated delays, says a decision may now not happen until September 30.

Housebuilders Barratt first submitted its plans for the homes off New Lane in March 2021.

But in October 2021, Barratt called in the planning inspectorate to decide, saying City of York Council had taken ‘too long.’

READ MORE:

The council then resolved to fight the scheme, saying the 11.5ha site was designated Green Belt in the emerging Local Plan.

After several false dawns, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was supposed to meet an earlier deadline of July 30.

A spokesman said Mr Gove needed more time but it would “not be appropriate to comment further.”

This week, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy told the Press he was urging Mr Gove to “end the limbo.”

He said: “As I reaffirmed in my letter to the Secretary of State, I back a plan-based approach to development and this site is not earmarked for housing in either the draft Local Plan or the Huntington Neighbourhood Plan.

“Communities need certainty and it is time for this limbo to end now. I have written to the Secretary of State asking him to make a decision as soon as possible and once again made the case for why this application should be rejected."

Liberal Democrat Councillors for Huntington and New Earswick have condemned Mr Gove over the repeated delays.

READ MORE:

They note the emerging Local Plan has already allocated 1100 houses for Huntington and New Earswick, with 970 houses on Monks Cross Link Road having planning permission.

The land on New Lane is close to the Stadium complex and Vangarde developments, so local people have suffered development for many years.

People in the area are not ‘nimbys’ argues Cllr Keith Orrell, as 87% of them support the Local Plan, the Huntington Neighbourhood Plan and the 970 homes.

“Having worked for our area for many years and regularly asked local people for their views Lib Dem Councillors know that the great majority of people are against this development,” he added.

READ MORE:

Cllr Carol Runciman said:“It is cruel to local people that Michael Gove will not reject this application and has kept them waiting for a year to get the rejection they deserve. Government Ministers are regularly saying that developments should have local support. There is minimal support for this application.”

Labour’s Executive Member for Planning, Cllr Michael Pavlovic said: "The Government is taking an incredibly long time to take what appears to be a fairly straightforward decision.

“Local residents in Huntington need reassurance and to know the Secretary of State’s position on this proposal, for a site which doesn’t feature in the city’s draft Local Plan, as soon as possible.”

He added: “Additionally, Labour is not going to interfere with the Local Plan before it is adopted”.

Barratts also declined to comment.