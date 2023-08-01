EMERGENCY services are at an ongoing police incident on a York bridge.
North Yorkshire Police are currently at an incident on Clifton Bridge in Water End.
There are traffic delays in both directions and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Police incident on Clifton Bridge (Water End), delays both directions, avoid the area if possible.— York Travel (@york_travel) August 1, 2023
