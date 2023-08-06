Jasper was brought in to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane after being found emaciated and in very poor condition.

Staff at the animal home say he is still underweight, but is making progress.

"His new adopters will need to carry on with his weight gain in a nice controlled way so as to not overload his stomach," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Staff describe Jasper as a 'sweet boy' who is 'very kind and gentle'.

"But he does forget his size sometimes, so some further training would benefit him greatly," the staff member said.

"Jasper has not experienced much in his past so still has so much to see and learn.

"He has such enthusiasm for life and is looking forward to lots of fun times and interesting adventures with his new family."

Jasperstill has many puppy traits, and is very playful and active, staff at the animal centre say.

"He will need adopters who will not leave him on his own for long as he does worry a little when on his own, the staff member said.

"But Jasper will make a fabulous addition to the family to the people lucky enough to adopt him."

To find out more about Jasper, or to see what other animals are available for adoption from the RSPCA's York animal home at the moment, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.