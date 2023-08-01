The City of York licensing sub-committee is due to determine an application for the venue at 46 Walmgate, a former hair salon, currently under renovation, when it meets next Tuesday (Aug8).

A report prepared for the meeting describes the premises as ‘small’ and unable to accommodate large groups.

Customers at the future café would be sat at tables and bars and food and drink would be table service only.

Doors would close at 11pm, children would be welcome with families and signage would ask people to leave quietly, it continued.

Joseph Moore of Lawrence Street, York, had sought to a license to operate the venue serving food and drink from 12 noon to 10pm. He wanted alcohol available until 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and until 12.30am Friday and Saturday. Opening Hours would have been 10am till Midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to 1am Friday and Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police and the City Council’s Public Protection Team met with Mr Moore over matters of potential crime and disorder and prevention of public nuisance.

The council report said the applicant agreed to reduce the hours of alcohol sales to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 12.30am on other days, leading to both the police and public protection to withdraw their representation.

However, a resident from nearby Dixons Yard says Walmgate is now “majority residential” with recent apartments and townhouses creating a “new-found sense of community.”

The objector said its residents should be able to live “quietly and safely.”

They told the council: “The area has numerous licensed premises on Fossgate and we have witnessed multiple events involving anti-social behaviour- vomiting, urinating in public, etc, which are a direct result of people drinking too much.”

They said they were aware of noise-related complaints concerning an existing business and were concerned over recent cycle thefts from their apartment block.

“Granting a licence to sell alcohol would provide a further source of alcohol within an area already saturated with licensed premises. And it isn’t local people using these bars, these are day-trippers and tourists, people who do not care about how it impacts on our local community because they don’t have to suffer the noise that we do.

“Our great fear is that Fossgate and Walmage will become as Micklegate; somewhere known far and wide for pub/bar crawls, and a no-go area after 5pm for families ands older people.”

They added: “York already has more than its fair share of places for people to have a drink in, we don’t need any more.”