North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for an orange Kubota K008-3 excavator that was stolen from Scarthingwell Golf Club in Saxton, near Tadcaster, between July 29 and 31.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle or knows where it is, should email caroline.saville@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for PCSO 6239 Caroline Saville.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information quote the North Yorkshire Police reference NYP-31072023-0356.