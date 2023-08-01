Police have issued an appeal urging members of the public to keep a look-out for a stolen bicycle in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the bicycle, a black and fluorescent yellow Carrera Furnace, was stolen from York Sports Centre in James Way between 12pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday, July 25.
Anyone who sees the bicycle or knows where it is should email: Steven.smallman@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Steven Smallman.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When passing information quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138443.
