A MAJOR road in York is blocked after a truck crashed into a barrier in the area.

North Yorkshire Police officers said the A64 westbound between Grimston Bar and the A19 is blocked - and drivers should expect delays.

Police said there is slow moving traffic in the area.

A police spokesperson said: "A truck has hit a barrier and one lane is blocked at the moment. Emergency services are attending.

"We advise an alternative route where possible. Please drive safely."

More on this as we get it.