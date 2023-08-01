A MAJOR road in York is blocked after a truck crashed into a barrier in the area.
North Yorkshire Police officers said the A64 westbound between Grimston Bar and the A19 is blocked - and drivers should expect delays.
Police said there is slow moving traffic in the area.
A police spokesperson said: "A truck has hit a barrier and one lane is blocked at the moment. Emergency services are attending.
"We advise an alternative route where possible. Please drive safely."
More on this as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article