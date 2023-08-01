City of York planners have agreed Click Property and Investments can change use of the building at 152 Holgate Road, which was previously used as a recreational club for York Bridge Club, into two flats and two offices.

Work has already started creating the offices on the ground floor with the flats upstairs.

York Bridge Club has also relocated to larger premises within the grounds of Acomb Sports Club.

A report prepared by council planning staff noted the site previously has approval for a café but no demand for such a development was found, so there was no objection to the omission of the café in the latest application.

Recommending approval, they added: “The amendments to the application have addressed concerns in respect to the daylight and sunlight and outlook.

"The proposed use of the site as offices and residential is acceptable in this location, supporting the government’s objective of supporting a strong and competitive economy as well as their objective of significantly boosting the supply of homes. The uses are compatible with the surrounding residential area.”