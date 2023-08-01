North Yorkshire Police say the body of missing Louise Brown was recovered yesterday afternoon (July 31) from the River Ouse in York after being seen by a member of the public.

A force spokesperson said: “The body has been identified as missing person Louise Brown and Louise’s next of kin have been informed.

“Police are not currently treating Louise’s death as suspicious.”

The York Rescue Boat assited North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police with the search.

A spokesperson for the York Rescue Boat said: "Our volunteers were called out yesterday at 2.53pm by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a person in the River Ouse in York.

"Sadly a short time later a body was recovered by the police regional underwater search team. Our team's thoughts are with the family."

Police first issued an appeal to locate Louise Brown, 41, from the Fulford area on Friday, July 28, as she had not been seen since Wednesday, July 26.

Police vehicles in King's Staith yesterday during the search (Image: YorkMix)

On Sunday, July 30, police officers recovered Louise’s car on Skeldergate Bridge.

Yesterday North Yorkshire Police said specialist departments, including the Operational Support Unit and the Police Underwater Search Unit, were involved in the search.

Vehicles belonging to the unit were spotted yesterday morning in King’s Staith next to the River Ouse.