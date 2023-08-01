Unite the Union said workers at contractor Urbaser - who collect and empty bins on behalf of North Yorkshire Council (NYC) – planned a walk out as industrial action deepens.

The workers plan to take strike action over four days from today (August 1 to August 4).

Further walkouts are planned from Tuesday to Friday each fortnight afterwards until September 29.

The union has warned strike action will deepen further if the dispute is not resolved.

Workers rejected an eight percent pay offer plus bonuses - the union saying bin loaders and grounds workers are paid £10.64 an hour and refuse lorry drivers, who require an HGV license, are paid £12.51 an hour.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Urbaser’s Selby workers are struggling with being paid some of the lowest rates in the country for doing a difficult and unpleasant job.

“It is disgraceful that North Yorkshire council is allowing this on their watch and are missing in action while the disruption caused to Selby’s residents increases.

“Unite will be providing all the support our members need as they step up strike action for a fair pay rise.”

Andy Turner, regional operations manager at Urbaser said: "Regrettably, industrial action continues for a small proportion of employees at our Selby depot in response to a pay dispute.

"We will continue to deploy our remaining resources to limit disruption to services.

“Urbaser Ltd values its staff members, and we would like to acknowledge the efforts of the remaining workforce who have worked tirelessly to minimise the disruption to services.

"We remain hopeful that Unite will re-engage in constructive discussions so that we are able to resolve the dispute swiftly.”

Some Urbaser workers staged industrial action over individual days at the end of June.

Councillor Jack Proud, representing the Selby East division, said: "As a former refuse collector myself in Selby I have been very disappointed to see that strike action has been taken over the past few weeks.

"This action should always be as a last resort and from speaking to workers at the depot they felt there was no alternative with discussions hitting a brick wall.

"People can’t just “hold their nerve” and hope things improve, they need support now.

"Hopefully there can be a resolution to the strike action in the coming weeks and Urbaser improve the offer they have made so far so normal collections can resume."

Councillor Steve Shaw Wright, Labour group leader at North Yorkshire Council and co-representative of Selby West division, said: “Given the issues that the Selby staff find themselves trying to resolve it’s no wonder that they have decided to take further industrial action.

“Workers don’t withdraw their labour lightly, but their current terms and conditions are frankly unacceptable.

“When it’s obvious that others that the terms and conditions of other doing the same job across the NYC area receive far better pay, coupled with an intransigent employer, then the withdrawal of labour is the only way left for the workforce.”

North Yorkshire Council were approached for comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.