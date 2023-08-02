Benjamin Abell organised the event outside Morrisons in Acomb to raise money for the Leeds Hospitals Charity in memory of Amelia Ellerby, who passed away following a cancer diagnosis last year.

Benjamin wanted to give back to the Bexley Wing at the hospital - as this is where Amelia was cared for - and he wanted to help other families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

"For every £10 donated, I would have a wax strip pulled from the location of the donors choice," Benjamin said.

After what he said was a "painful day" - Benjamin managed to raise more than £800.

Benjamin has donned a range of hairstyles over the last few weeks (Image: Supplied)

He has also donned three different hairstyles recently to help raise money to support the hospital charity.

"For every £250 raised, I changed the hairstyle and kept it for a week," he said.