A MAN has braved a waxing fundraiser in York to support a charity in memory of a friend he lost to cancer.

Benjamin Abell organised the event outside Morrisons in Acomb to raise money for the Leeds Hospitals Charity in memory of Amelia Ellerby, who passed away following a cancer diagnosis last year.

Benjamin wanted to give back to the Bexley Wing at the hospital - as this is where Amelia was cared for - and he wanted to help other families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

"For every £10 donated, I would have a wax strip pulled from the location of the donors choice," Benjamin said.

After what he said was a "painful day" - Benjamin managed to raise more than £800.

Benjamin has donned a range of hairstyles over the last few weeks

He has also donned three different hairstyles recently to help raise money to support the hospital charity.

"For every £250 raised, I changed the hairstyle and kept it for a week," he said.