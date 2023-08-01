To help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS Barratt Developments is to help NHS workers across Pickering buy a home by helping towards their deposits.

The firm extended its existing Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme to help NHS and front-line workers afford a new home on the health service’s birthday last month (July).

The extension means it will now be available on reservations up until December 15.

Under the scheme, NHS workers can be offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. There is also funding towards flooring, worth up to a further one per cent of the value of the home.

Read next:

Paul Hogan, sales director at Barratt Yorkshire East, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme has helped 2,000 NHS workers to be able to afford their new home, so what better way to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS by extending the scheme for another six months.

“The NHS treats over a million people a day and touches all our lives, so we want to say a big thank you to all of our essential frontline workers through this deposit scheme extension and by donating £75,000 in total to NHS Charities Together, The Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Florence Nightingale Foundation.”