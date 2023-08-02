Saint Catherine’s Hospice has launched a summer cash raffle to raise money for patient care.

The raffle will be drawn on Thursday August 24 and the prizes are £2,500 for first place, £250 for second place and five people in third place will claim £50.

In Saint Catherine’s spring raffle, Chris Rooke, of Scarborough, was thrilled to win the top prize of £2,500.

Chris said: “I think everyone from this area knows what amazing work Saint Catherine's does for the region - and most people who live locally will have had friends or family members that have had to use their services.

"They are truly emblematic and representative of the borough and we are all grateful for the services and support that they provide."

Tickets for the raffle priced at £1 are on sale now on the Saint Catherine's website or by calling 01723 378406.

Richard Barwick, fundraising and marketing manager at the hospice, said: “Thank you to everyone who takes part in our raffles. Every ticket sold in our summer raffle will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist care across North and East Yorkshire.”