Whether it is very young children, school children, pensioners, disabled folk, lonely persons, further education groups, those wanting to borrow books, computer users, relaxers in the garden and/or cafe or police officers having a break, ALL are made very welcome.

All the staff are especially friendly, helpful, knowledgeable and most of all extremely patient.

I struggle with most modern IT equipment, and when I get stuck, the library staff are very good at helping me to proceed. They deserve much praise and a big thank you.

David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York

A message to Acomb dog owners

Can I just ask politely that dog owners, when shopping in Acomb, don’t tether their dogs where buggies and children are walking.

The most awkward place is the walkway to the hospice charity shop.

Obviously people with buggies or the elderly walk up the pathway. But to have a dog tied to the railings when trying to get past is worrying - and I write as someone who actually has two dogs of my own.

If you have a toddler who grabs then the dog could turn nasty. I know dog owners will say their dogs are good with children but any dog can turn.

So please consider this when you leave your dog outside the shop please. Thankyou.

S McClaren, Boroughbridge Road, York

Please don't let your car engine idle

It is upsetting to walk past vehicles with idling engines.

We are warned, time and again, that we are in for unbearable heat, flooding, gales.

We can all do our best to produce as little in the way of greenhouse gas as possible, even if big changes have to be brought in by governments.

Rose Berl,Vine Street, York

It’s just not cricket

I write regarding the Yorkshire County Cricket club points deduction.

Although we didn’t at the start of the season know how many points the club would be deducted, we all knew it was coming and we also all knew that, had we been seriously in the running for promotion, the ECB would have made certain that we would never be contenders.

So why has the club been haemorrhaging money on overseas players for as few as three matches and why give the captaincy to an overseas player who couldn’t commit to a full season?

Surely this season was tailor-made to give some of our younger players a chance to get some games in and show us what they’ve got.

Why did we sign wicket-keeper Shai Hope for three matches? Surely this was sending negative messages to Jonny Tattersall, and to wicket-keeping incumbent for much of last season, Harry Duke?

And they do this season after season, squandering cash on short-term signings. Essex (with Simon Harmer), Hampshire (Kyle Abbott) and Lancashire (Dane Vilas) have all got overseas players who have so many years in for their counties that they would have qualified to play for England.

The money Yorkshire would’ve saved on these senseless signings would’ve paid a decent chunk of the £400,000 fine that’s just come our way.

W Martin, Beech Avenue, York