The Magpie Café, in Whitby, has featured in the Good Food Guide’s ’23 of the best coastal cafes and restaurants by the beach’.

This listing comes after the Whitby landmark, which has been in the town since the 1940s, was named in The Times’ ‘18 of the best fish and chip shops in the UK’.

In its latest accolade, the fish and chip shop was praised by the Good Food Guide for its quality dishes which continue to win over visitors and residents of Whitby.

The Magpie Café in Whitby (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s tempting to wax lyrical about the crispness of the batter, the sheer delight of the fluffy yet crispy chips, the clamorous chatter and everything else that captivates visitors to this stronghold of honest-to-goodness Britishness,” the guide said.

“Having reached the pinnacle of the fryer’s art, the kitchen is ruled by the catch – so be prepared for woof, ling, rock and coley alongside the ubiquitous haddock, cod and plaice.”

The guide continued its praise, drawing particular attention to the Magpie Café’s range of fresh and tasty options.

“Away from the battered stuff, there are daily specials aplenty, from Whitby crab cakes with katsu mayo to grilled Dover sole with North Sea langoustines and seaweed butter,” it said.

“But do save room for one of the legendary old-fashioned desserts – boozy sherry trifle, rice pudding, fruit crumble with custard.

“There is beer, wine and fizz if you want it, although what’s wrong with a proper, strong ‘cuppa char’?”

The Magpie Café in Whitby, North Yorkshire is located at 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.