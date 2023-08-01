City of York Council said everyone is welcome to join the team over the weekend of August 12 and 13 at the Red Tower, for a range of activities designed to help the public learn more about the history of the city and conservation work.

The medieval tower was once part of the city’s historic defences and is the only brick structure on the city walls.

The reopening will celebrate the reroofing of the tower and the conservation and management of the City Walls undertaken by the council, partners and stakeholders.

Jo Coles, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care at City of York Council, said: “York’s city walls are the most complete and finest in England, making them one of our most treasured historical assets. That is why it is incredibly important that we continue to maintain and repair the walls, so we can all enjoy them for many years to come.

The Red Tower reopening event will be held on August 12 and 13 (Image: Frank Dwyer)

“The Red Tower reopening follows conservation work designed to safeguard the future of one of York’s most historic buildings for everyone in the city.

"By working closely with partners, we have been able to preserve the historic character of the building, whilst also redeveloping the building for business, social and civic uses.”

During the reopening event, Keymer Tiles, will be providing an opportunity for members of the public to get involved, with clay tile demonstrations and a live clay carving event. Donald Insall Associates, the City Walls architects, will also showcase some of their designs for future City Walls schemes.

The council’s ancient monuments team will also be taking part to showcase their work in the city. While local stakeholders at Red Tower CIC and Friends of York Walls will be hosting fundraising activities and sharing their knowledge of the city walls.

The Red Tower formed part of the city defences of York. It marks the termination of the city walls and is the only brick tower in the city, hence the name. It has undergone numerous restorations over the years.

The medieval tower was once part of the city’s historic defences and is the only brick structure on the city walls (Image: Frank Dwyer)

The 500-year-old watchtower has, in recent years, been transformed into a local community hub and is currently undergoing restoration work to the roof of the building, undertaken by the council’s own Ancient Monuments Stonemasons and supporting roofing specialists.

Local man Simon Perry helped to restore the tower and transform it into a community hub before his death in 2020.

Mr Perry promoted the use of the building as a community resource - significantly a weekly community drop-in where a 'pay as you feel' cafe opened, dispensing hot soup and providing food sourced from local supermarkets.