Tockwith Show, which will be held on Sunday (August 6), will see more than 800 classes on show, ranging from hay bales to horses, cakes to classic cars and poetry to pigs.

On the day, more than 120 trophies and just over £6,000 in prize money will be handed out.

Show Committee chair, Georgina Watson, said the hard work has now been done and it’s just a case of putting the final touches to the show field.

She said: “It’s a really important event for the community because, as well as being a fun day for everyone, it provides a valuable educational opportunity.

“Farming has faced many changes and challenges since this event was first held as a horticultural show way back in 1945, but each year since then the show has been able to reflect the importance of the industry in this region - and this year is no exception."

Amongst the highlights of the day will be a demonstration by one of the contestants from the prestigious BBC Masterchef series.

Owen Diaram, who was born in South Africa but now works as a professional private chef in the Harrogate area, reached the quarter-finals of the competition and described it as a “life-changing event”.

Owen Diaram will be demonstrating his cooking skills in the Farmers Market section of the show (Image: Supplied)

He said: “It was initially terrifying, but I learnt such a lot and developed so much as a chef during the series, and still remain in contact with many of the other contestants who have become real friends."

Owen will be demonstrating his cooking skills in the Farmers Market section of the show. “I’m passionate about cooking and I love any opportunity to share that passion with others,” he added.

The theme of this year’s show is pigs and appropriately enough Owen will be demonstrating one of the dishes he created on Masterchef - stuffed pork tenderloin with a deep wood mushroom glaze – a dish which won him the title of 'The Crowd Pleaser' on the show.

Georgina added: “Everything is looking good for a great family day out.

“There’s something in this year’s show for everyone – now we’re just keeping our fingers crossed for a warm sunny day.”

Tockwith Show takes place annually on the first Sunday in August. Since it was founded, it has expanded to include agriculture in its scope and, in 2004, took the significant step of acquiring its own field, securing the event’s future and allowing improvements to be made to the site.

Tockwith and District Agricultural Society (TADAS), a registered charity, organises a series of other events during the year to raise money to support its activities. The calendar includes an annual dinner, a bonfire display and a car boot sale.