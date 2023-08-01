YMCA Yorkshire Coast has introduced over 100 extra hours of youth work in Scarborough, thanks to the DCMS's Million Hours Fund.

From Monday to Saturday during the summer holidays, there will be a range of activities including beach activities, drop-in sessions and a community BBQ.

Running until September 9, the group will be running drop-in sessions from 6pm-9pm every Tuesday and Wednesday at YMCA Scarborough - and on a Thursday it will host a community BBQ between 5pm-8pm.

Starting on August 7 and running until September 16, there will be a range of activities on the beach on a Monday, Friday and Saturday. Look out for the large flags on South Bay, Scarborough. If the weather is bad, the team will be in the gymnasium at YMCA Scarborough.

Each activity is first come, first served and there is no charge.

Owen Price, youth services manager, said: "We are really happy to be able to provide more for young people to do during the school holidays. For many young people it can be a difficult without having a routine or someone to talk to, other than the people they live with."

The Million Hours Fund gives young people somewhere safe to go, something engaging to do and someone trusted to talk too. It is provided by the DCMS and the National Lottery Community Fund.

YMCA Yorkshire Coast is running the sessions during the summer holidays (Image: YMCA Yorkshire Coast)

Culture secretary, Lucy Frazer, said: "Every young person, no matter where they're from, deserves the best start in life and opportunities to fulfil their potential.

"Youth clubs play a central role here - not only offering sports, games and skills development, but also helping support those in need and providing vital role models."

Summer Escape is running alongside YMCA Yorkshire Coast's fully booked Camp Sandcastle, the Y-Perform Summer School and the group's Summer Season at the YMCA Theatre.

The community BBQs are open to everyone, with food and drinks provided for free for people 18 and under - and a small charge will apply for adults. The BBQ will take place in the car park behind YMCA Scarborough, weather permitting.

Liam Downey, general manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said: "YMCA is one of the largest providers of youth work in the world. Here on the Yorkshire Coast, we are continuing to expand our services to ensure that we are the YMCA our community wants and needs us to be.

"It's with thanks to donations and grants such as this one for the DCMS and the National Lottery Community fund that makes this journey possible."

YMCA Yorkshire Coast is looking for youth work professionals to join the team. You can email info@ymcayorks.uk for more information.