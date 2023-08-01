The city's police are appealing for your help to locate Stephen Crow from York.

Stephen, who is 36-years-old was last seen on Saturday (July 29) at Riverside Walk in Nether Poppleton, York and officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

Stephen was last seen wearing a green and black coloured Firefox top and trousers, green Puma shoes and a rucksack. He has gold hooped earrings, a silver chain and a wedding ring.

He is white, 6 feet 2” tall with a very slim build and short, dark brown hair. He also has distinctive facial injuries (not shown on picture).

A police spokesman said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Stephen’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

"Anyone who has seen Stephen, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call us on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-31072023-0325 when passing information.