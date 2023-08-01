A MAN reported missing in York has turned up safe and well.
Earlier in the week, police York have put out an urgent appeal for help to find Stephen Crow from York.
Stephen, who is 36-years-old was last seen on Saturday (July 29) at Riverside Walk in Nether Poppleton, York and officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.
Stephen was last seen wearing a green and black coloured Firefox top and trousers, green Puma shoes and a rucksack. He has gold hooped earrings, a silver chain and a wedding ring.
He is white, 6 feet 2” tall with a very slim build and short, dark brown hair. He also has distinctive facial injuries (not shown on picture).
Now police say Stephen has turned up safe and well.
