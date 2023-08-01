York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said Housing Secretary Michael Gove had reaffirmed what he and local Tories had sought- a ‘sensible planning policy’ which focussed on regenerating brownfield land to help deliver homes.

Mr Sturdy continued: “This was one of the key aims of the Conservative-led council when it redrafted Labour's disastrous Local Plan and has been at the heart of my campaign to see real progress on the redevelopment of York Central after decades of stalling.”

He added: “York needs homes so young people can raise their families in their city. New homes will keep skills in York and boost our economy benefitting all residents. More homes on brownfield sites with community consent is good news for everyone and great news for York."

Councillor Derek Bastiman, Executive Member for Open to Business at the new North Yorkshire Council agreed, calling the government proposals ‘tremendous.’

“We don’t want to be losing valuable farmland,” he said, though he admitted some would still be needed for development.

Cllr Bastiman also welcomed extra funding for councils to train planning staff, adding his council is also recruiting planners to ensure it meets county needs. Planning committee members are also being trained to improve their decision-making.

“It’s incumbent on us to deliver a well-timed and well-informed service,” he added.

York and North Yorkshire mayoral candidate for the Conservatives Keane Duncan also welcomed the government proposals.

The Ryedale councillor says he is committed to a “brownfield first” new homes plan to help protect York and North Yorkshire’s countryside.

Cllr Duncan pledged to unlock 900 new homes on brownfield sites in his first two years as mayor, if elected, using £12.7m of funding devolved from Westminster.

He said: “Ensuring our area is affordable for everyone, especially the next generation, inevitably means we must build more - but it is important we get the location right.

“The York Central site earmarked for 2,500 homes shows the scale of our ambition, but there are many other parcels of abandoned or underutilised land prime for regeneration.

“We should prioritise building the next generation of family homes on these sites first to ease the pressure on our beautiful green spaces,” he added.