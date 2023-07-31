Police say it happened at a pizza takeaway shop on lower Station Parade in Harrogate at 2.30am on Saturday (July 29) after a woman was approached by a man who offered her money for sex, tried to kiss her and then sexually assaulted her by grabbing her over her clothing.

A police spokesman said: "A fight has then broken out outside the shop which has resulted in a man being arrested for possession of a bladed article.

"A man in his forties has also been arrested in relation to the allegation of sexual assault and has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Officers would particularly like to speak with two men who were not involved but were in the pizza shop at the time the assault took place."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Michael.crawshaw@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Crawshaw.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230141013.