The artworks – many of them abstract floral or geometrical designs - have appeared at various points on the station’s walls.

All were produced by eight students from East Riding College, who spent a total of more than 150 hours creating the displays with support from rail company Northern.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.

“It is such a wonderful welcome for everyone visiting the station and we look forward to more young artists displaying their fantastic work across the station over the coming years.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Owned by DOHL, a subsidiary of the Department for Transport which also runs LNER, Northern employs more than 7,000 people and recently introduced 100 new trains as part of a £500 million investment in regional rail.