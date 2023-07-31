The festivities kicked off at 10am followed by 12 hours of singing, dancing and feasting.

As the sun set on what had been a great day, headliner Chesney Hawkes wowed fans with his performance of his hit single, “The One and Only” along with a crowd pleasing set of classic covers. Earlier, ABBA tribute band, Arrival, truly got the party started, and the dancing queens on their feet, with many of the iconic Swedish pop group’s greatest hits.

Whitby-born Alistair Griffin also made a Meadowfest comeback after proving to be a hit at last year’s festival, putting on a great high energy show with his band.

The family favourite ‘Creativitent’, brought to the meadow by local performing arts company, Be Amazing Arts, also returned to deliver some fun, creative arts workshops, which were very popular with the younger festivalgoers.

Visitors to the festival had plenty of choice when it came to satisfying their hunger with delicious street food vendors including Nan’s Kitchen, The Yorkshire Hot Dog Co, and The Waffle Box, to name just a few. This was all washed down with drinks provided by the iconic Yorkshire Bus Bar serving up a full range of Yorkshire’s favourite beverages.

Mark Brayshaw from Visit Malton, said: “It was great to see so many fans turn out for Meadowfest this year, enjoying great music and great food in the heart of Yorkshire.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved who contributed to what was truly an amazing weekend – our fantastic acts, delicious street food vendors, entertainment providers, and of course, the fans themselves! We look forward to many more Meadowfests to come!”

Next up for Yorkshire’s Food Capital is Malton’s Food Lovers Festival, returning for a second helping this year. Set to take place on August 26th-27, For more information, visit www.visitmalton.com