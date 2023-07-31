North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about incident which happened at a garage in Oak Road, Ripon, overnight between the evening of Saturday, July 29, and the morning of Sunday, July 30.

A force spokesperson said: “The suspect(s) forced entry to the garage by snapping the padlock off and breaking the door fastenings.

“Once inside a Black Honda VFR Cross-Runner 800 motorcycle has been taken.

“The motorcycle, with registration WN62 XKH, has not been recovered.”

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle, knows where it is, or has any information that may help the police investigation, such as CCTV or doorbell footage, should email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gareth Skelton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230141793.