Stan Sharp had secretly planned to get down on one knee and propose during the final day of the John Smith Cup.

The 20-year-old works as a joiner at York Racecourse and used the event as his chance to win over his partner, Aimee Flannery.

He enlisted the help of his boss’s six-year-old daughter who designed a photograph asking the question ‘Aimee will you marry me?’ and had planned to have it displayed on screens around the Knavesmire for Aimee to see as he dropped to one knee.

Aimee Flannery and Stan Sharp (Image: Aimee Flannery)

But heavy rain and thunderstorms on the day threw a spanner in the works.

Aimee, also 20, said she was unaware of Stan’s plans and they arrived at the racecourse dressed up for the day.

They had planned to watch from an outside area but were moved to a private box due to the weather.

The couple were escorted to the area by a member of staff and told they would be joining a family who had booked it out for a special occasion.

“(I was) very surprised - I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know what to do,” said Aimee (Image: Aimee Flannery)

But after some time, the family never showed so they had the box to themselves.

Aimee, who works as a personal trainer, said at one point she briefly left the box and thought she saw her face on one of the television screens.

But she was in disbelief and said to herself: “Don’t be daft Aimee, it won’t be you.”

Upon her return, Stan had started to get nervous.

The couple have been together since they were 13 years old, and Aimee said she could tell something was up.

“(Stan) was pacing about,” said Aimee. “He told me to turn around.”

She obliged and the penny dropped.

What Aimee saw was a picture of the couple on a recent holiday to Egypt with the special question.

She turned back and Stan was on one knee.

“(I was) very surprised - I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

By this point the two boxes next to them were packed with people who turned to them and many in the crowd below had started to look up.

“I was in tears. I did say yes,” said Aimee.

Now, the couple are looking to start their next chapter together.

The couple have bought a home and are now looking forward to moving in together (Image: Aimee Flannery)

They have bought a house in Halifax, where they both live, and are waiting for the keys to move in.

A location and date are yet to be set for the wedding, but Amy has decided one thing – it will happen abroad.

She said the rain during her engagement in York on July 15 has put her off, and they will be jetting off to say their ‘I do’s’ in the sun.