A spokesperson said: "Criminals are targeting quad bikes in our area - we have had a couple of quads reported stolen in the last week, one in Kirby Misperton and one last night at Scagglethorpe.

"So, if you are an owner, please be aware that thieves are particularly active at the moment and take every step you can to keep your quad or ATV safe.

"We’re working hard with neighbouring forces to keep thieves out and running daily proactive patrols to deter thefts and catch criminals. But there are steps owners can take to keep their vehicles safe:

* When you’re not using your quad, remove the keys and store them well away from the vehicle.

* Keep your quad bike out of sight and use devices such as steering locks, ball hitch or frame locks and wheel clamps that are bolted to the ground.

* Ensure that the building it's stored in is closed and padlocked.

* Use trackers and immobilisers. Not only is this a deterrent but can also increase the chance of police recovering the stolen vehicle and identifying who to return it to. Please make sure your tracker is active.

* Review your security and consider CCTV, this also works as a deterrent and great for overall security.

* Take a note of serial numbers and photograph your vehicles. Capture any unique identifying features.

The spokesperson added: "This list is by no means comprehensive but hopefully provides some advice to help you keep your quad safe. Let’s keep those thieves at bay."