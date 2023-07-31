North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened in High Ousegate in the seating area opposite All Saints Church between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Saturday, July 15.

A police spokesperson said: "It involved one man and one woman who had an altercation, during which a bottle of alcohol was smashed on the man involved.

"The man sustained minor injuries at the scene and was assessed by ambulance and taken to York Hospital for further treatment.

"A woman was located nearby and arrested. She has since been released on conditional police bail whilst enquiries continue.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or saw the people involved prior to it.

"The man was wearing black jeans, grey trainers, a red zip up waterproof jacket and is aged in his mid-40s.

"The woman is described as being in her 40s and at the time of the incident was wearing a white top with black stripes, a blue coat, pink, green and white trousers with a floral pattern, white trainers and was carrying a blue bag. Her hair is blonde and she was wearing it in a bun."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call police on 101, select option four and provide information to the Force Control Room.

Quote reference number 12230131659.