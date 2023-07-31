Graham Kenneally, 45, was last seen at Scarborough Hospital at 10am this morning (July 31).

North Yorkshire Police say Graham was last seen wearing a white denim jacket, dark blue trousers and black adidas trainers.

He is 5ft 4in tall with hair that is described as being blond/ginger/grey, of a medium build and possibly limping.

Graham Kenneally was last seen wearing a white denim jacket, dark blue trousers and black adidas trainers (Image: NYP)

A force spokesperson said officers are carrying out “extensive enquiries” to locate the missing man and urged members of the public to contact North Yorkshire Police if they have any information that could help with their search.

“Police are growing increasingly concerned for Graham’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately,” they said.

“Anyone who has seen Graham, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.”

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-31072023-0160 when passing information.