North Yorkshire Police say a blue Toyota Yaris and a silver Vauxhall Insignia estate were damaged between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (July 29) outside a block of flats on Thoresby Road.

One of the vehicles was then set alight and completely destroyed in the early hours of Saturday (July 30).

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information and any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email tom.watson@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 and speak with our Force Control Room."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230141484.