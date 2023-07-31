North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the collision that occurred on the A174 outside Lythe village.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incident occurred at the Goldsborough and Kettleness junction in Whitby at approximately 3pm on Wednesday July 26 and involved a Blue Citroen C4 and a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

"All five of the people involved received injuries, although they are not thought to be serious.

"The stretch of road was closed for over two hours whilst officers investigated the scene and allowed the vehicles to be recovered.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

If you can help, email Bethany.Thompson@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Bethany Thompson.

Alternatively, you can call 101, select option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230139292 when passing on any information to officers.