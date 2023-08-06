HUNDREDS of teenagers across the York area have dressed up to the nines and enjoyed their school proms this year.
Many have sent us photos of them in their finery.
Several have shared their stories of how they have gone to their proms in unusual fashions - from riding a horse to even arriving by tractor.
Here is a look back at their brilliant nights out - well deserved after an end to a tough academic year.
Thanks to everyone for sharing their photos with us.
Happy summer holidays!
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Henshaws Specialist college Wednesday 13th July
What school do you go to?Henshaws specialist college
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?Lucy is inspirational
What age are you?23
Where do you live in York?Huntington
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Carlton Towers
What school do you go to?Selby High
Was there anything unusual about the prom?The girls
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Selby
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Barmby Barns, Barmby Moor , Pocklington
What school do you go to?Woldgate
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?This is my daughter Lily riding to prom
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Pocklington
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse 06/07/2023
What school do you go to?Millthorpe
Was there anything unusual about the prom?William godfrey won life and sole of the party
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Dringhouses
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York racecourse
What school do you go to?Huntington
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?Epsilon 16
Where do you live in York?Strensall Road
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse
What school do you go to?Huntington Secondary
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Strensall
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse, Knavesmire, 30th June 2023
What school do you go to?Archbishop Holgate's
Was there anything unusual about the prom?no
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?tang hall
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse
What school do you go to?Archbishop Holgate's CE School
Was there anything unusual about the prom?No
Anything else you would like to add?A great evening
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Osbaldwick
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York racecourse
What school do you go to?Archbishop of holgate
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?York
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hazelwood Castle
What school do you go to?Tadcaster Grammar School
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?15
Where do you live in York?Tadcaster
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hazlewood Castle on 27th June
What school do you go to?Tadcaster Grammar School
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Copmanthorpe
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Monday 26th June 2023 at The Principal Hotel York
What school do you go to?Joseph Rowntree School York
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?Lovely venue
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?The Groves
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel, Thursday 22nd June 2023
What school do you go to?Vale of York
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Clifton
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hazlewood Castle York
What school do you go to?Tadcaster Grammer School
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Copmanthorpe
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Friday the 23rd June Principal Hotel
What school do you go to?All Saints
Was there anything unusual about the prom?No
Anything else you would like to add?No
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Woodthorpe
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?hilton hotel on the 22nd of june
What school do you go to?vale of york
Was there anything unusual about the prom?loads of arm restles
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?foxwood
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?The Hilton York
What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?Won the award for ‘Most likely to become a model’.
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Rawcliffe
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Principal Hotel 26th June
What school do you go to?Joseph Rowntree School
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?We had an award show and showed old videos of YouTube and ones we took at school on the big screen
What age are you?15
Where do you live in York?Yes
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton York, 22nd June
What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy
Was there anything unusual about the prom?No
Anything else you would like to add?no
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Clifton
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?The Hilton
What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Fifth ave
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel, York 22/6/2023
What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Clifton
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel
What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?n/a
Where do you live in York?Clifton
Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel
What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy
Was there anything unusual about the prom?
Anything else you would like to add?
What age are you?16
Where do you live in York?Rawcliffe
