HUNDREDS of teenagers across the York area have dressed up to the nines and enjoyed their school proms this year.

Many have sent us photos of them in their finery.

Several have shared their stories of how they have gone to their proms in unusual fashions - from riding a horse to even arriving by tractor.

---

Here is a look back at their brilliant nights out - well deserved after an end to a tough academic year.

Thanks to everyone for sharing their photos with us.

Happy summer holidays!

Community answers

School proms 2023

"Have you been to your prom? We'd love to see your photos. Send them now and we will share them in The Press and online"

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

From Leeann Branton

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Henshaws Specialist college Wednesday 13th July

What school do you go to?Henshaws specialist college

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Lucy lives in York but goes to college as nowhere in York can meet her needs. The prom was held on Wednesday afternoon then on Thursday Lucy graduated!Lucy lives in York but goes to college as nowhere in York can meet her needs. The prom was held on Wednesday afternoon then on Thursday Lucy graduated! (Image: Supplied)
York Press: Graduation celebrationsGraduation celebrations
York Press: Proud LucyProud Lucy

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?Lucy is inspirational

What age are you?23

Where do you live in York?Huntington

From Stacey Turner ( mom)

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Carlton Towers

What school do you go to?Selby High

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Corbie heads to prom in a horse and carriageCorbie heads to prom in a horse and carriage (Image: supplied)
York Press: Corbie's arrival to Carlton towersCorbie's arrival to Carlton towers
York Press: Arriving with her brother by her sideArriving with her brother by her side
York Press: Sienna , Corbie, Mais,y Lola, Lucy, Elsie, Saffron, OliviaSienna , Corbie, Mais,y Lola, Lucy, Elsie, Saffron, Olivia

Was there anything unusual about the prom?The girls

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Selby

From Lily Rose Stonehouse

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Barmby Barns, Barmby Moor , Pocklington

What school do you go to?Woldgate

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Lily and Miss V riding to prom Friday 7th JulyLily and Miss V riding to prom Friday 7th July (Image: Supplied)

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?This is my daughter Lily riding to prom

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Pocklington

From William Godfrey

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse 06/07/2023

What school do you go to?Millthorpe

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: William Godfrey age 16 of Millthorpe school at his prom at York RacecourseWilliam Godfrey age 16 of Millthorpe school at his prom at York Racecourse (Image: Supplied)
York Press: Savannah Rae, Rosie Fletcher, Mai Powell, and William Godfrey, at Millthorpe School's Prom at York RacecourseSavannah Rae, Rosie Fletcher, Mai Powell, and William Godfrey, at Millthorpe School's Prom at York Racecourse

Was there anything unusual about the prom?William godfrey won life and sole of the party

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Dringhouses

From Community contributor

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York racecourse

What school do you go to?Huntington

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Epsilon Cheema-NewellEpsilon Cheema-Newell
York Press: Krm horse and carriage servicesKrm horse and carriage services
York Press: Scarlett Cheema-Newell Epsilon Cheema-NewellScarlett Cheema-Newell Epsilon Cheema-Newell
York Press: Epsilon Cheema-NewellEpsilon Cheema-Newell
York Press: Krm horse and carriage servicesKrm horse and carriage services
York Press: Scarlett cheema-newell Epsilon Cheema-Newell leaving the mariott hotelScarlett cheema-newell Epsilon Cheema-Newell leaving the mariott hotel
York Press: Carriage driver of krm carriage services Mariott hotel yorkCarriage driver of krm carriage services Mariott hotel york
York Press: Epsilon Cheema-Newell arrived at the RacecourseEpsilon Cheema-Newell arrived at the Racecourse
York Press: En route from the Marriott hotel to the racecourse Scarlett Cheema-Newell Epsilon Cheema-NewellEn route from the Marriott hotel to the racecourse Scarlett Cheema-Newell Epsilon Cheema-Newell
York Press: Scarlett and EpsilonScarlett and Epsilon
York Press: RacecourseRacecourse
York Press: MarriottMarriott

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?Epsilon 16

Where do you live in York?Strensall Road

From Community contributor

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse

What school do you go to?Huntington Secondary

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Epsilon & Scarlett Epsilon s prom accompanied by younger sister Scarlett. Set off from the Marriott Hotel tadcaster Road to the Knavesmire.Epsilon & Scarlett Epsilon s prom accompanied by younger sister Scarlett. Set off from the Marriott Hotel tadcaster Road to the Knavesmire.
York Press: Marriot HotelMarriot Hotel
York Press: Epsilon Cheema-NewellEpsilon Cheema-Newell

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Strensall

From Community contributor

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse, Knavesmire, 30th June 2023

What school do you go to?Archbishop Holgate's

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Matt Robbo, Henley Huller, Keisha Holding and Kelsy Wheatland Archbishop Holgate's school enjoy their prom at York Racecourse on June 30Matt Robbo, Henley Huller, Keisha Holding and Kelsy Wheatland Archbishop Holgate's school enjoy their prom at York Racecourse on June 30

Was there anything unusual about the prom?no

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?tang hall

From Harley Robinson

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York Racecourse

What school do you go to?Archbishop Holgate's CE School

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Pupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their promPupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their prom
York Press: Pupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their promPupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their prom
York Press: Pupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their promPupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their prom
York Press: Pupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their promPupils of Archbishop Holgate's CE School enjoy their prom

Was there anything unusual about the prom?No

Anything else you would like to add?A great evening

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Osbaldwick

From Keisha Holding

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?York racecourse

What school do you go to?Archbishop of holgate

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Keisha Holding aged 16 of Archbishop Holgate's CE School at her prom at York RacecourseKeisha Holding aged 16 of Archbishop Holgate's CE School at her prom at York Racecourse

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?York

From Elena Heslop

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hazelwood Castle

What school do you go to?Tadcaster Grammar School

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Elena Heslop arriving with Arthur on a jcb fastrac. Elena of Tadcaster Grammar School attended her school prom at Hazlewood CastleElena Heslop arriving with Arthur on a jcb fastrac. Elena of Tadcaster Grammar School attended her school prom at Hazlewood Castle
York Press: Elena HeslopElena Heslop
York Press: Elena Heslop, 15, sporting her le chameau wellies as dancing attire on Tuesday evening to attend Hazlewood Castle for Tadcaster Grammar School Year 11 leavers promElena Heslop, 15, sporting her le chameau wellies as dancing attire on Tuesday evening to attend Hazlewood Castle for Tadcaster Grammar School Year 11 leavers prom

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?15

Where do you live in York?Tadcaster

From Ava Morton

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hazlewood Castle on 27th June

What school do you go to?Tadcaster Grammar School

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Ava Morton, 16, photo taken on the stairs outside Hazlewood Castle for Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar SchoolAva Morton, 16, photo taken on the stairs outside Hazlewood Castle for Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar School
York Press: Thea Condon, Ava Morton, Tallulah Styler - at Hazlewood Castle for Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar School on June 27Thea Condon, Ava Morton, Tallulah Styler - at Hazlewood Castle for Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar School on June 27
York Press: A group photo taken on the stairs outside Hazelwood Castle. Year 11 Tadcaster Grammar SchoolA group photo taken on the stairs outside Hazelwood Castle. Year 11 Tadcaster Grammar School
York Press: Ava Morton, 16, photo taken on the stairs outside Hazlewood Castle for Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar SchoolAva Morton, 16, photo taken on the stairs outside Hazlewood Castle for Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar School
York Press: Anya Mgrath, Rosie Maguire, Kitty Griffiths, Ava Morton, Charlotte Bartle, Bella Leonard - Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar SchoolAnya Mgrath, Rosie Maguire, Kitty Griffiths, Ava Morton, Charlotte Bartle, Bella Leonard - Year 11 prom for Tadcaster Grammar School

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Copmanthorpe

From Tia Danielle Newlove-Hibbert

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Monday 26th June 2023 at The Principal Hotel York

What school do you go to?Joseph Rowntree School York

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Jamie & Tia at home before leaving for their prom. Joseph Rowntree School prom at The Principal Hotel, York.Jamie & Tia at home before leaving for their prom. Joseph Rowntree School prom at The Principal Hotel, York.
York Press: Tia Newlove-Hibbert with her escort Jamie for Joseph Rowntree School prom at The Principal Hotel, York.Tia Newlove-Hibbert with her escort Jamie for Joseph Rowntree School prom at The Principal Hotel, York.
York Press: Jamie, Tia & Jelly at The Principal Hotel in York Monday 26th June for their Joseph Rowntree School promJamie, Tia & Jelly at The Principal Hotel in York Monday 26th June for their Joseph Rowntree School prom

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?Lovely venue

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?The Groves

From Grace Warrington

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel, Thursday 22nd June 2023

What school do you go to?Vale of York

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Vale of York pupils Grace Warrington, Nicole Cooper, at prom at Hilton Hotel, Thursday 22nd June 2023Vale of York pupils Grace Warrington, Nicole Cooper, at prom at Hilton Hotel, Thursday 22nd June 2023
York Press: Grace Warrington, Lana Fisher at Vale of York promGrace Warrington, Lana Fisher at Vale of York prom

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Clifton

From Rose Scott

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hazlewood Castle York

What school do you go to?Tadcaster Grammer School

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Class of 23 - Tadcaster Grammar School promClass of 23 - Tadcaster Grammar School prom
York Press: Rose Scott of Tadcaster Grammar School on steps of Hazlewood Castle for promRose Scott of Tadcaster Grammar School on steps of Hazlewood Castle for prom
York Press: Prom 2023 - Tadcaster Grammar SchoolProm 2023 - Tadcaster Grammar School

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Copmanthorpe

From Perry Bardwell

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Friday the 23rd June Principal Hotel

What school do you go to?All Saints

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Perry Bardwell heading off to All Saints prom at Principal HotelPerry Bardwell heading off to All Saints prom at Principal Hotel
York Press: Perry Bardwell heading off to All Saints prom at Principal HotelPerry Bardwell heading off to All Saints prom at Principal Hotel

Was there anything unusual about the prom?No

Anything else you would like to add?No

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Woodthorpe

From courtney moynihan

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?hilton hotel on the 22nd of june

What school do you go to?vale of york

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Courtney Moynihan Leon MoynihanCourtney Moynihan Leon Moynihan
York Press: Courtney MoynihanCourtney Moynihan

Was there anything unusual about the prom?loads of arm restles

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?foxwood

From Ellie Bellwood

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?The Hilton York

What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Ellie BellwoodEllie Bellwood
York Press: Ellie BellwoodEllie Bellwood

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?Won the award for ‘Most likely to become a model’.

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Rawcliffe

From Jemma Coles

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Principal Hotel 26th June

What school do you go to?Joseph Rowntree School

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Jemma Coles of Joseph Rowntree School ready for her prom at Principal Hotel on June 26Jemma Coles of Joseph Rowntree School ready for her prom at Principal Hotel on June 26

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?We had an award show and showed old videos of YouTube and ones we took at school on the big screen

What age are you?15

Where do you live in York?Yes

From Millie Hill

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton York, 22nd June

What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Millie Hill and Joey Wilkinson of Vale of York Academy at their promMillie Hill and Joey Wilkinson of Vale of York Academy at their prom

Was there anything unusual about the prom?No

Anything else you would like to add?no

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Clifton

From Lily Smith

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?The Hilton

What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Lily Smith, 16, of Vale of York Academy excited for her prom at the Hilton Hotel on Thursday June 22Lily Smith, 16, of Vale of York Academy excited for her prom at the Hilton Hotel on Thursday June 22

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Fifth ave

From Harrison Butler

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel, York 22/6/2023

What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Harrison Butler of Vale of York Academy heading for his promHarrison Butler of Vale of York Academy heading for his prom

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Clifton

From Kimberley Harvey

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel

What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Lukas Butfield and Summer Harvey outside the Hilton Hotel ahead of their Vale of York Academy promLukas Butfield and Summer Harvey outside the Hilton Hotel ahead of their Vale of York Academy prom
York Press: Lauren Richards and Summer Harvey of Vale of York Academy ready to leave for promLauren Richards and Summer Harvey of Vale of York Academy ready to leave for prom

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?n/a

Where do you live in York?Clifton

From Morgan Wigley

Tell us about your prom: where it was held and when?Hilton Hotel

What school do you go to?Vale of York Academy

Send photos with captions of people in the photo, please give full names and mark them left to righ

York Press: Steam punk / Good Omens inspiration - Morgan WigleySteam punk / Good Omens inspiration - Morgan Wigley
York Press: Best friends, Morgan and Olivia ArnoldBest friends, Morgan and Olivia Arnold
York Press: In the classic car about to set off. Morgan and OliviaIn the classic car about to set off. Morgan and Olivia
York Press: 1933 Plymouth1933 Plymouth
York Press: About to go in to the hotelAbout to go in to the hotel
York Press: With Mr Stancliffe and brother Tom Wigley, who missed having a prom due to the first lockdownWith Mr Stancliffe and brother Tom Wigley, who missed having a prom due to the first lockdown
York Press: With Mr Wilson....the most patient art teacher everWith Mr Wilson....the most patient art teacher ever

Was there anything unusual about the prom?

Anything else you would like to add?

What age are you?16

Where do you live in York?Rawcliffe